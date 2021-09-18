Canaccord Genuity Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

TVTX stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

