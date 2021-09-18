Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35. 63,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 195,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The stock has a market cap of C$592.35 million and a PE ratio of 167.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

In related news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

