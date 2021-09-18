Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.