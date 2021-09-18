Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$97.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$85.73 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$77.41 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$57.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.