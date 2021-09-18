Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.15. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

