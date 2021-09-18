CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$567.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

