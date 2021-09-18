Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

