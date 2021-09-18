Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.08 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $75.08 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00004902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00140800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00505244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042443 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

