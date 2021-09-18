Cary Baker Sells 301 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

