Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPAR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

