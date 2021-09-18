Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.