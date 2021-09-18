CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.83

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.83 and traded as low as C$69.68. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$70.13, with a volume of 915,716 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,775.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

