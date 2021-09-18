Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 39039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

