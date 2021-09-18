Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

