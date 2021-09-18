Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,250 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

