Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 631,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.