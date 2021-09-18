Centric Swap (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $554,344.44

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $554,344.44 and $316,474.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00174638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.26 or 0.07049138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.31 or 0.99972477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00854833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

