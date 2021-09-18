Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,978,604.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,673,417 shares of company stock valued at $618,006,357. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

