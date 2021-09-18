Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

