Chia Network (XCH) Price Reaches $215.72 on Top Exchanges

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $215.72 or 0.00445782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $341.32 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

