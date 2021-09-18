Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.41 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.