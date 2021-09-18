Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.98. 822,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,044. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.