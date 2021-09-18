ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. Analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

