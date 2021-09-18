CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.94 million and a P/E ratio of -51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 788,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,161,038. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders bought a total of 63,182 shares of company stock valued at $181,669 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

