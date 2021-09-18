Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 34,260 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 264.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CyrusOne by 203.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.