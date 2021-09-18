Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

