Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.93 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.