Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $183.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

