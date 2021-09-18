Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $255.86 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.91.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

