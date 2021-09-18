Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.81 and a 200 day moving average of $445.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.67 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

