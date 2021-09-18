Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.08 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,520.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,345.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

