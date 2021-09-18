Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,640,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

