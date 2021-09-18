Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,216 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

