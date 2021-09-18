Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,637 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 173,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

