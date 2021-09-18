Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $645.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.74 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 325,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,952. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

