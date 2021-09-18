Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

