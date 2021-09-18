CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 873,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,583,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,200. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
About CIT Group
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
