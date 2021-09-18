CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 873,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,583,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,200. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

