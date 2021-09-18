Citigroup Inc. Buys 123,637 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

