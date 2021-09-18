Citigroup Inc. Has $23.32 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in V.F. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 149,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.