Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

