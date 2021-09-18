Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TechnipFMC worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

