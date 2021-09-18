Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,932 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.79. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

