Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $111.57. 3,027,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

