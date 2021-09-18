Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $$21.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6534 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.