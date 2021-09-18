ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.40. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 81,643 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 36.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.