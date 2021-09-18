Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $12.91 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

