CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

