CME Group’s (CME) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.83.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

