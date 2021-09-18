CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CWBR opened at $1.15 on Friday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.