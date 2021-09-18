CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CWBR opened at $1.15 on Friday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
