Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 21.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coherent by 54.6% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 178,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coherent by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Coherent by 39.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $250.83 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

